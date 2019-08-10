Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $496,000; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Boosted by $16.72 Million Its Stake

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Perceptive Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 6,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 54,683 were reported by Navellier And Associates Inc. The Michigan-based Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Ranger Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.74% or 384,663 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 99,469 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Nj invested in 233,661 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 89,112 shares. Spectrum Gru Inc holds 1,790 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lyon Street Ltd Llc owns 2.86% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 14,841 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares to 332,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).