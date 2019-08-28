Dafna Capital Management Has Raised By $407,800 Its Ardelyx (ARDX) Holding; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Increased By $2.01 Million Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) stake by 43.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 203,900 shares as Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)’s stock declined 26.97%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 676,759 shares with $1.90M value, up from 472,859 last quarter. Ardelyx Inc now has $232.68M valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.705. About 203,715 shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 55.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 11,489 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)'s stock declined 9.35%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 32,021 shares with $5.62M value, up from 20,532 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 307,254 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 8,000 shares to 34,800 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 56,200 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 4,101 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 13,844 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 27,619 shares. Bowen Hanes & Company holds 0.03% or 4,450 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 18,030 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 3,941 shares. 36,642 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 486,334 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,395 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management owns 10,525 shares. Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 23.11% above currents $148.1 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stake by 16,588 shares to 88,235 valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sleep Number Corp. stake by 220,125 shares and now owns 151,070 shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was reduced too.