Dafna Capital Management Has Raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position; Scharf Investments Cut Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) as Share Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 53,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 205,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 151,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 1.20M shares traded or 9.97% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 55,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 770,407 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.67M, down from 825,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 875,952 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire”, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26 million for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aerie Pharma launches convertible debt offering; shares down 6% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma prices upsized convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.17, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharma (AERI) Management Dinner Reinforces Medicare Contracting For Rhopressa and Rocklatan On Schedule – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. Another trade for 5,040 shares valued at $100,447 was bought by RUBINO RICHARD J. ANIDO VICENTE JR had bought 26,250 shares worth $498,953.