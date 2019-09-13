Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Its Radius Health (RDUS) Stake by $480,000; Stock Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Edgewood Management Cut Stake by $2.67 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 1.31 million shares traded or 167.11% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 94,585 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 134,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 6.50 million shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 181,115 shares to 18.70M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 122,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.86M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Hold by 15,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 53,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

