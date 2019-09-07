Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $698,100; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Sessa Capital Im LP Has Increased by $22.32 Million Its Holding

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Tesla Demographics Dataset; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 31/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – Correction to ‘Tesla Bonds Reach New Low’; 15/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS WORKING TO ESTABLISH FACTS OF EUROPE INCIDENT; 21/05/2018 – The Register: Tesla inches toward GPL compliance in low gear: Source code forcibly ejected into public; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: JAN OEHMICKE TO JOIN AS VP OF TESLA EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi: Tesla has always been ‘overly ambitious’ in its business targets; 02/05/2018 – Tesla sued by truck start-up alleging design patent violation; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 271,870 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19,500 shares to 123,806 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 142,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 1,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 270,539 shares. Connable Office has 0.12% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,300 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc reported 4,002 shares stake. Huntington Retail Bank reported 515 shares. Wade G W & reported 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 471 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 764 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 209,294 shares. Garde stated it has 1,756 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 552,801 shares. Stifel Financial owns 10,531 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department owns 3 shares.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $63.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

