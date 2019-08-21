Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Cytokinetics (CYTK); Alphamark Advisors Position in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Has Cut by $4.08 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 627,334 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 290,946 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Group has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Everence Capital Management Inc has 16,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Company stated it has 25,162 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.11% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 108,875 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 2,066 shares stake. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,983 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Northern Tru reported 543,796 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 56,600 shares. 3.81M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Citadel invested in 0% or 146,629 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Voya Investment Management Ltd owns 20,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 1,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cytokinetics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Cytokinetics (CYTK) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 Presented at the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Reports Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating Fast Skeletal Muscle Troponin Activator Improves Muscle Energetics – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 497,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 768,814 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 16,462 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 15,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 40,864 shares. Principal stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 7,595 are held by Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 217,735 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). New England Research And Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% or 4,450 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 306,018 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 23,192 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 34,789 shares. E&G Lp invested in 7,350 shares or 0.17% of the stock.