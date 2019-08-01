Dafna Capital Management Has Increased Ardelyx (ARDX) Position by $407,800; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder American Investment Services Decreased Holding

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 52.49 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 93,977 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double

