Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position by $480,000; As Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Manhattan Company Cut Its Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 274,614 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 126,520 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, down from 132,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 1.21 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 16.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

