Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $698,100 as Stock Declined; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Value Declined, Spruce House Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 475,337 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 699,806 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.