Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) as Stock Rose; Capital Impact Advisors Has Increased Stake in Green Dot (GDOT) as Stock Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 46,489 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 14,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 26,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 17,811 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 3,500 shares to 123,218 shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radius Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radius Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radius Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 wearABLe Study of Abaloparatide-Patch in Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Patients at High Risk for Fracture – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Health to Present Two Posters at AACE 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knott David M accumulated 0.79% or 77,269 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0.05% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 558,396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.59% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 611,767 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.10 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 78,840 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1,557 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 830,451 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 27,161 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited owns 1.50 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,530 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 14,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 512,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:GDOT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Green Dot Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Inv Prtn Management Limited Company invested in 75,000 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 212,395 shares. 14,200 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 78,743 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs accumulated 371,256 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd has invested 0.48% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 20,346 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 14,893 shares. Pnc Fin Incorporated has 1,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 11,000 shares.