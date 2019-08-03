Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake by $1.47 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Eqis Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $539,699

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 1.87 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 15,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN bought $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Todos Medical Announces Launch of Public Offering – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DBV Technologies Reports First Half 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spring Bank Announces Dosing of Inarigivir 400mg In Multiple HBV Studies – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

