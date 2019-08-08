Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stake by $1.72 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose While Account Management Lowered Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 603,170 shares traded or 29.00% up from the average. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 6.23M shares traded or 63.58% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cytokinetics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K CYTOKINETICS INC For: Jul 24 – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Strength From Muscle Biology With Cytokinetics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics Completes Enrollment in FORTITUDE-ALS, Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients With ALS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.