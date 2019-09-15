Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $806,400 as Stock Rose; Pettee Investors Increased Position in Amazon (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 64,608 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 55,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 664,065 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 844 were accumulated by Guild Inv Mgmt Inc. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Llc holds 375 shares. Parsec Fin Inc stated it has 1,615 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Fincl Services stated it has 7.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Capital Management Limited owns 1,245 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Fincl Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 414 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Inc invested in 0.23% or 1,132 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.76M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 116,477 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Com owns 33,500 shares. Chemung Canal owns 3,086 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 10.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296,686 shares.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,020 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

