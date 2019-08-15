Dafna Capital Management Decreased Immunomedics (IMMU) Holding by $1.47 Million; As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Rose, Holder Hmi Capital Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 1.24 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors owns 21 shares. Ipg Inv Lc owns 2,215 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 14,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 8,523 shares. Moore Capital Management LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 96,244 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cordasco Financial Networks, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 14,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century has 0.13% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.04 million shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2,165 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 268,134 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares to 600,030 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 142,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Limited has 0.06% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moore Management Lp invested 0.22% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). American Century Companies accumulated 3.01 million shares. 326,660 are held by Sphera Funds Management. 9.11 million are held by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.22% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 1,327 were reported by Ftb. Us Commercial Bank De owns 4,326 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 74,162 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 37,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested in 0% or 28,415 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 12,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.01% or 46,705 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC had bought 1.54 million shares worth $18.74 million.

