Dafna Capital Management Cut Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position as Share Value Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Its Alibaba Grp Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $469,989; Share Value Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 2,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 45,534 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, down from 48,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 8.59M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 555,876 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS)

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9,600 shares to 64,608 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Product Prtn Lc reported 0.11% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.50M shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.59% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 611,767 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 498,278 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 62,436 shares. Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 77,269 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt Lp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1.25M shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 300 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 317,860 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 80,500 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,743 shares. Vanguard holds 4.10M shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,460 shares to 13,605 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Amer Electric Pwr Co (NYSE:AEP).

