Dafna Capital Management Cut Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stake as Market Value Rose; Ppl (PPL) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.89B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. It is down 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 74,382 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 16/05/2018 – Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development for Neurological, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 14/05/2018 – Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022 by Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiovascular & Other Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – lntact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular lntervention

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares to 600,030 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 61,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 215,821 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 312,434 shares. 25,708 were accumulated by Interest. Blackrock Inc reported 5.45M shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.47% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 3.75 million shares. 165,615 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Partner Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4,470 shares stake. 143,828 were reported by Falcon Point Capital Lc. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited holds 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 87,818 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. First Foundation, California-based fund reported 6,550 shares.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39 million for 277.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 411,824 shares. Proshare Limited Liability holds 151,917 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Management reported 41,059 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 430,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 36,690 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 76,200 shares. Gotham Asset Llc accumulated 44,176 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 19,169 shares. Huber Mgmt Limited Com owns 46,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 916,715 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.72M shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0% or 722 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 801,475 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 336,124 shares stake.