Dafna Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Dermira (DERM); Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Trimmed Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 552,110 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny reported 4,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na has 119 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 5,562 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The New York-based Etrade Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Opaleye Inc holds 1.5% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 400,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% or 156 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 541,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc holds 544,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management owns 500,329 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 969,952 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 46,800 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares to 5,052 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).