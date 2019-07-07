Dafna Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Ardelyx (ARDX); Louisiana Pac (LPX) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 49,076 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 91.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 596,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,783 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 651,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 542,351 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares to 381,789 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,558 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.51 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56 million shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4.17% or 811,358 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 467,830 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 15,752 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 31,219 shares. Da Davidson & Communications holds 9,509 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1.38M shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Loomis Sayles And LP has 735 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 230 shares. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.82 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 28,900 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 554 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com.

