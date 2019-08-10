Dafna Capital Management Boosted By $519,442 Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Position; Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Sentiment Is 1.38

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 157 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 114 sold and decreased stock positions in Pacwest Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 101.72 million shares, down from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pacwest Bancorp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 103 New Position: 54.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) stake by 359.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 259,721 shares as Zafgen Inc (ZFGN)’s stock declined 64.45%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 332,000 shares with $910,000 value, up from 72,279 last quarter. Zafgen Inc now has $34.85M valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.0313 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9336. About 274,897 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem stake by 81,439 shares to 381,789 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kura Oncology Inc stake by 112,059 shares and now owns 36,558 shares. Zogenix Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, March 12.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 646,345 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.84 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.