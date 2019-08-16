DA Davidson Ups HomeStreet (HMST) To “Neutral”; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Shorts Up By 23.63%

DA Davidson increased the shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a “Underperform” rating to “Neutral” rating in a an analyst note published on 16 August.

Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) had an increase of 23.63% in short interest. NRIM’s SI was 51,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.63% from 41,900 shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s short sellers to cover NRIM’s short positions. The SI to Northrim Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 9,086 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $161,832 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Schutt Aaron Michael bought $9,962 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) or 281 shares. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $20,299 was made by Nelson Krystal Murphy on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, May 2 Hanneman Karl L bought $17,600 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) or 500 shares. 730 shares were bought by SWALLING JOHN C, worth $24,857. Karp David W bought $23,779 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider McCambridge David J bought $25,351. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider DRABEK ANTHONY bought $24,668.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Northrim BanCorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 167,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 41,402 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 152,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 3,753 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Lc invested in 2,551 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,858 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 500 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 10,589 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.01% or 7,447 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc reported 22,995 shares. Kistler reported 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). First Trust Advisors L P has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Brandes Inv L P invested 0.01% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

More notable recent Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northrim BanCorp Earns $4.3 Million, or $0.62 per Diluted Share, in 2Q19 Fueled by Solid Loan Growth, Improved Asset Quality, and Strong Net Interest Margin – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11% to $0.30 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company has market cap of $240.31 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold HomeStreet, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 108,220 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 216,927 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 482,438 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Goldman Sachs Group holds 102,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 24,761 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 564,777 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 1.41 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 9,300 shares. 23,467 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 38,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 124,138 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 17/05/2018 – Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Hldrs Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – HomeStreet Sends Letter to Hldrs; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law; 17/05/2018 – BLUE LION:EGAN-JONES RECOMMENDS HMST HLDRS VOTE AGAINST 2 DIRS; 05/03/2018 HomeStreet Board Reveals Its Disdain for Shareholder Rights; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – PROPOSES TO HOMESTREET THAT SEPARATING CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES CAN CREAT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Resorts To Disgraceful Tactics To Further Disenfranchise Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet 1Q EPS 22c

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: AGR, HMST – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HomeStreet (HMST) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For HomeStreet – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity. Cavanaugh Sandra A also bought $143,350 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares. EVANS GODFREY B bought $28,480 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $56,740 was bought by Ruh Mark R. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $61,500 was made by VAN AMEN DARRELL on Wednesday, June 12.