DA Davidson Removed OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Rating; Nelnet (NNI) SI Decreased By 5.2%

In a an analyst report issued on Monday morning, DA Davidson has downgraded OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) stock to a “Neutral” and has set a 12month price target at $25.0000. OCFC’s old rating was “Buy”.

Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. NNI’s SI was 276,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 292,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI)’s short sellers to cover NNI’s short positions. The SI to Nelnet Inc’s float is 1.46%. The stock increased 6.02% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 243,021 shares traded or 254.49% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 12.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Lloyd John K, worth $125,350 on Wednesday, March 6.

The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 626,234 shares traded or 287.67% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr accumulated 25,150 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Foundry Ltd Liability invested in 16,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 116,370 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company owns 7,940 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 13,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Pnc Inc owns 3,187 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 86,800 shares. Private Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 321,171 shares. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md accumulated 0.57% or 57,893 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Wedge Cap Management L L P Nc has invested 0.11% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Stifel reported 23,812 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 187,930 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 60,687 shares.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Nelnet, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 28,124 shares in its portfolio. 80 were reported by Denali Lc. 674,639 are held by Lsv Asset. Fmr Limited Com owns 101 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 75,379 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 149,521 shares. Ameriprise reported 117,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 6,858 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 30,863 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,234 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,177 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 36,689 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 19,990 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Com owns 5,116 shares.

