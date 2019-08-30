DA Davidson Maintains Burlington Stores (BURL) As Buy; Has TP Of $235.0000; Griffon (GFF) Shorts Up By 4.34%

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) had an increase of 4.34% in short interest. GFF’s SI was 2.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.34% from 2.22M shares previously. With 131,500 avg volume, 18 days are for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)’s short sellers to cover GFF’s short positions. The SI to Griffon Corporation’s float is 5.9%. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 196,707 shares traded or 49.04% up from the average. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $170 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Griffon Corp Declares Special Div; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRIFFON CORPORATION DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON DECLARES SPECIAL DIV; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited; 12/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON UNIT TO PAY $180M, OR $170M INCL TAX BENEFITS; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 Griffon Corporation Declares Special Dividend

DA Davidson have a $235.0000 TP on the stock. The TP indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s last stock close price. This rating was released in analysts report on 30 August.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 1.03M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 127,470 are owned by Ithaka Lc. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 482,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Samlyn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.72% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,413 shares. Veritable L P has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Castleark Mngmt holds 156,761 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 17,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,375 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.07% or 450,984 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 1,000 shares stake. Scout Invests Inc reported 0.09% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 5,223 are owned by Mariner Ltd.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.63 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home d??cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 34.26 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is -16.71% below currents $205.42 stock price. Burlington Stores had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of BURL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. M Partners maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, March 22. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $180 target.

The stock increased 18.55% or $32.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 5.05M shares traded or 433.64% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Burlington Stores, Inc.’s (NYSE:BURL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Griffon Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 437,766 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 60,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Int Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 26,637 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Parkside Bankshares & invested in 0% or 37 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 92,762 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 13,700 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 25,831 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 37,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 31,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation reported 471,906 shares.

More notable recent Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Griffon Corporation’s (NYSE:GFF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Griffon jumps 14% post Q3 earnings beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Griffon Corporation (GFF) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.