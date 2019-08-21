DA Davidson Analyzed First Community (FCCO) with $20.5000 Target; EMPOWER CLINICS ORDINARY SHARES (EPWCF) Sellers Increased By 2360% Their Shorts

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) in a an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Wednesday morning. The firm set a Neutral rating on the $132.79 million market cap company.

EMPOWER CLINICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPWCF) had an increase of 2360% in short interest. EPWCF’s SI was 12,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2360% from 500 shares previously. With 22,200 avg volume, 1 days are for EMPOWER CLINICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPWCF)’s short sellers to cover EPWCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0739 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.64 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Gained 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Community Announces Executive Retirements and Promotion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity. On Friday, June 14 Sosebee Jane S bought $14,792 worth of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) or 825 shares.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $132.79 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 12.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 2,386 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,289 were reported by Geode Mngmt Lc. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Cap Co accumulated 0.17% or 92,096 shares. Rbf Lc has 0.16% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Maltese Management Ltd Liability Corp has 17,502 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 3,791 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 301,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 15,375 shares. 48,600 are held by Renaissance Ltd. Rmb Cap Limited Co reported 346,008 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 15,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsrs L P has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Natl Bank Of America De owns 12,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) or 8,000 shares.