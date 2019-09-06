DA Davidson Analyzed Beyond Meat (BYND) with $130.0000 Target; Redwood Capital Management Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake By $4.00 Million

In a a note revealed to clients on Friday, 6 September, stock research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). The firm set a Underperform rating with $130.0000, giving -19.24% to target.

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 30.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc analyzed 200,000 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)'s stock rose 5.26%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 450,000 shares with $9.01M value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 5.66% above currents $20.51 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Beyond Meat has $18900 highest and $9700 lowest target. $156’s average target is -3.09% below currents $160.97 stock price. Beyond Meat had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) rating on Friday, August 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. The stock of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to report earnings on November, 4. BYND’s profit will be $3.01M for 804.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Beyond Meat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant meat products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. The firm sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. It currently has negative earnings. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 2.30 million shares traded. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.