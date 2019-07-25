D T E Energy Company (DTE) Stock Value Rose While Columbia Asset Management Cut Stake by $395,188; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 483,310 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $13.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1986.91. About 2.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DTE Energy: The Utility Stock Dividend Investors Should Own – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DTE Energy reports strong second quarter 2019 results, raises guidance – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE, Michigan Department of Corrections Launch First of its Kind Tree Trim Program for Inmates – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Eco-Friendly Home Repairs That Can Save You Money – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund accumulated 3,617 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Us State Bank De has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 16,916 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm has 13,617 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 2,933 shares. 7,244 are held by Daiwa Group. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 102,133 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Thomas White stated it has 0.2% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 259,602 shares. Westpac invested in 0% or 13,845 shares. 10,636 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 76,170 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 8,261 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 371,899 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. ANDERSON GERARD M sold $1.31 million worth of stock.