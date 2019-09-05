D T E Energy Company (DTE) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $395,188; Archon Capital Management Lifted Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake by $2.51 Million

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 1.48 million shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 1.24M shares traded or 223.44% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synchronoss (SNCR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Dropped 24.5% in March – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power British Telecom’s Personal Cloud – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 15.92 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

