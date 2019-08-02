D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 42 1.02 N/A 4.09 11.24 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 19 0.52 N/A 1.88 12.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of D.R. Horton Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than D.R. Horton Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. D.R. Horton Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us D.R. Horton Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

D.R. Horton Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

D.R. Horton Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

The average target price of D.R. Horton Inc. is $48.67, with potential upside of 3.51%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.29 average target price and a 2.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that D.R. Horton Inc. appears more favorable than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares and 0% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares. About 6.6% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 4.62% 5.3% 3.56% 22.19% 5.1% 32.52% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.87% 6.88% 9.16% 21.27% 16.99% 41.64%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc. has weaker performance than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats Taylor Morrison Home Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.