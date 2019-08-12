D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) compete with each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 43 1.02 N/A 4.09 11.24 Legacy Housing Corporation 13 2.02 N/A 0.92 13.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for D.R. Horton Inc. and Legacy Housing Corporation. Legacy Housing Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than D.R. Horton Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. D.R. Horton Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

D.R. Horton Inc. and Legacy Housing Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Legacy Housing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

D.R. Horton Inc.’s upside potential is 3.05% at a $48.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.2% of Legacy Housing Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Legacy Housing Corporation has 58.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 4.62% 5.3% 3.56% 22.19% 5.1% 32.52% Legacy Housing Corporation -0.16% 0.48% 4.74% -6.46% 0% 5.53%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Housing Corporation.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats Legacy Housing Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.