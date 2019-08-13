D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Both D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 43 1.02 N/A 4.09 11.24 Cavco Industries Inc. 142 1.70 N/A 7.44 23.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for D.R. Horton Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc. Cavco Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than D.R. Horton Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. D.R. Horton Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

D.R. Horton Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Cavco Industries Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for D.R. Horton Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Cavco Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

D.R. Horton Inc.’s upside potential is 3.58% at a $48.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Cavco Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% are D.R. Horton Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cavco Industries Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 4.62% 5.3% 3.56% 22.19% 5.1% 32.52% Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cavco Industries Inc.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats D.R. Horton Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.