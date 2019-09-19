D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Reaches $50.95 52-Week High; Last Week The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraft Heinz has $3500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $31’s average target is 9.97% above currents $28.19 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight”. See The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) hit a new 52-week high and has $52.99 target or 4.00% above today’s $50.95 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.84 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $52.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $753.76 million more. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 1.19M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $18.84 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.71’s average target is 3.45% above currents $50.95 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.32 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,277 are owned by Hollencrest Cap Management. Navellier And Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 6,621 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Carroll Assocs has 2 shares. Assetmark accumulated 463 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.09M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt L P has invested 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). M&T Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Altfest L J & Company holds 9,445 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 702,170 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 57,995 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3,627 shares.

More notable recent The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraft Heinz: A Low Expectation Investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider buying action at Kraft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2019: KHC, BYND, MOGU, ARMK – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kraft Heinz And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PreMarket Prep Roundup: All Quiet On The Fed Front – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 2.86 million shares traded. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 18/04/2018 – Kraft Heinz Embraces Momofuku Sauce in Quest for Foodie Cachet; 04/05/2018 – Buffett announced in February plans to leave Kraft’s board; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz Declares Dividend of 6.25c; 02/05/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ 1Q ORGANIC REV. +5%, EST. -1%; 20/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann’s With a New Mayonnaise and ‘Mayochup’; 21/03/2018 – O, That’s Good! and Sabatino North America LLC dba Sabatino Truffles Announce Joint Promotion Agreement for Truffle Zest®; 27/03/2018 – Kraft Analytics CEO on Obama, Sports Fan Data (Video); 16/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz’s Springboard to Launch Incubator Program, Focused on Nurturing Food and Beverage Startups at a Pre-Valuation Stage; 02/05/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ: RESULTS SHOULD IMPROVE IN 2ND HALF OF 2018

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.40 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.