D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Reaches $49.46 After 3.00% Down Move; Carmignac Gestion Boosted By $10.37 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 102,663 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 1.80M shares with $183.00 million value, up from 1.70M last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 263,209 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 178,831 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALLThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $18.19 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $47.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DHI worth $545.73M less.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy and Keep Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 43,104 shares to 180,288 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 262,193 shares and now owns 197,077 shares. Graftech International Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 14,050 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 5,403 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Com reported 13,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 57,528 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,700 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 35 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 488,300 shares or 6.73% of the stock. Oakbrook Lc has 23,435 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 510,524 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset stated it has 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2.26M were reported by Swedbank. Cim Inv Mangement reported 5,699 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 13.44% above currents $93.85 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 15.52M shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3 shares. Nomura Hldg has 0.25% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.42M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Limited Co reported 600 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Limited Liability Co owns 460,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 350 shares. Cna reported 0.74% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). F&V Mngmt Llc holds 2.08% or 88,155 shares in its portfolio. 73,810 were reported by Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Victory Mngmt holds 0.01% or 142,657 shares. 26,226 were reported by Fdx Advisors. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,076 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 255 shares.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $18.19 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.87% above currents $49.46 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.