D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). The two are both Residential Construction companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 41 0.99 N/A 4.09 10.78 The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates D.R. Horton Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has D.R. Horton Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

D.R. Horton Inc.’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The New Home Company Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for D.R. Horton Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

D.R. Horton Inc.’s upside potential is 7.66% at a $47.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of The New Home Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. D.R. Horton Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of The New Home Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 1.9% -3.02% 9.66% 28.05% 1.24% 27.09% The New Home Company Inc. -4.21% -18.64% -36.75% -44.04% -55.23% -17.4%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc. had bullish trend while The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.