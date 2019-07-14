D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) and PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Contrasting side by side

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Residential Construction. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 42 1.02 N/A 4.09 10.78 PulteGroup Inc. 29 0.91 N/A 3.56 8.98

In table 1 we can see D.R. Horton Inc. and PulteGroup Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PulteGroup Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than D.R. Horton Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. D.R. Horton Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PulteGroup Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% PulteGroup Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

D.R. Horton Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PulteGroup Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown D.R. Horton Inc. and PulteGroup Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 PulteGroup Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

D.R. Horton Inc. has a 5.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47.86. PulteGroup Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 average target price and a -21.06% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that D.R. Horton Inc. seems more appealing than PulteGroup Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both D.R. Horton Inc. and PulteGroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 91.7% respectively. 6.6% are D.R. Horton Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, PulteGroup Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 1.9% -3.02% 9.66% 28.05% 1.24% 27.09% PulteGroup Inc. 2.73% 8.24% 17.43% 30.65% 3.13% 22.85%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PulteGroup Inc.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats PulteGroup Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled 99,279 owned lots and 43,979 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans, principally for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.