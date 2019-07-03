D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) and Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Contrasting side by side

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Residential Construction. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 41 0.99 N/A 4.09 10.78 Comstock Holding Companies Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see D.R. Horton Inc. and Comstock Holding Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% Comstock Holding Companies Inc. 0.00% 30% -10.4%

Volatility & Risk

D.R. Horton Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comstock Holding Companies Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for D.R. Horton Inc. and Comstock Holding Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Comstock Holding Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

D.R. Horton Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.66% and an $47.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.9% are Comstock Holding Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 1.9% -3.02% 9.66% 28.05% 1.24% 27.09% Comstock Holding Companies Inc. -5.52% 2.13% 16.5% 1.69% -10.78% 42.86%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc. was less bullish than Comstock Holding Companies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors D.R. Horton Inc. beats Comstock Holding Companies Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.