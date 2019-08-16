D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Comparing side by side

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 43 1.03 N/A 4.09 11.24 Century Communities Inc. 26 0.35 N/A 3.16 8.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for D.R. Horton Inc. and Century Communities Inc. Century Communities Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than D.R. Horton Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. D.R. Horton Inc. is currently more expensive than Century Communities Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us D.R. Horton Inc. and Century Communities Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% Century Communities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

D.R. Horton Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Century Communities Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for D.R. Horton Inc. and Century Communities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Century Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49.71 is D.R. Horton Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares and 96.4% of Century Communities Inc. shares. 6.6% are D.R. Horton Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Century Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 4.62% 5.3% 3.56% 22.19% 5.1% 32.52% Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc. was less bullish than Century Communities Inc.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats Century Communities Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.