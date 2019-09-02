D.R. Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Upped Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Lowered Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 106,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 300,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 194,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares to 14.09 million shares, valued at $250.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bokf Na holds 0.21% or 214,313 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5,393 shares. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,924 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 136,096 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.01% or 34,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp owns 338,352 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 1.61% or 181,613 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,753 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.14% or 28,717 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 16,000 shares. Sageworth Trust Com holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Washington Corp holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 570 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,319 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 64,523 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. F&V Cap Management invested 2.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 51,204 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Windward Capital Ca, California-based fund reported 6,663 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding owns 409 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd holds 100,405 shares. Private Na owns 6,886 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 101,808 shares. 33,762 were reported by Lpl Fincl Lc. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 14,820 shares.