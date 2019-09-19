D R Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose While Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $601,140; Lenox Wealth Management Cut Stake in Discovery Communications C (DISCK) by $1.62 Million

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 13,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 32,107 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 332,251 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc C (DISCK) by 62.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 57,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 34,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, down from 92,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 95,403 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 5,118 shares to 29,660 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 57,599 shares to 675,590 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.