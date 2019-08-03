D R Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose While Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Holding by $6.15 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increased Its Resmed (RMD) Holding by $4.69 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 45,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 328,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14 million, up from 282,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 487,734 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 10,505 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 47,767 shares. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 146 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.00 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 15,039 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 11,614 shares. Js Mngmt Lc has 0.83% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 12,938 shares. Wafra holds 0.43% or 300,489 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Com reported 4.08% stake. 4,993 were reported by Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com. 2.83M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. First Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,200 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.05% or 9,623 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 14,068 shares to 46,036 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 548,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10M shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

