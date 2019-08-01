D.R. Horton (DHI) to pay $0.15 on Aug 26, 2019; Proassurance (PRA) Sentiment Is 1.01

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 26, 2019. (NYSE:DHI) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. D.R. Horton Inc’s current price of $45.93 translates into 0.33% yield. D.R. Horton Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 5.59M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL

Proassurance Corp (PRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 73 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 72 sold and reduced stakes in Proassurance Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 43.48 million shares, down from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Proassurance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 19.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 5,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William And Comm Il has 28,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.22% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.05% or 53,006 shares in its portfolio. Lodge Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 225,000 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 87,050 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Lc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Greenhaven holds 6.28% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 8.54M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 702,233 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 0.01% or 59,009 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Parkside Fincl Bank & stated it has 923 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. BTIG Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding firm in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. The company has market cap of $16.98 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation for 31,170 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 162,500 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.6% invested in the company for 158,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Cubic Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,305 shares.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 31.37 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

