D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose While Impala Asset Management Has Raised Position; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Has Upped Position

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 89.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 172.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 926,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.11 million, up from 537,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 1.50M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon holds 6,344 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 242,310 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Leonard Green Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 1.3% or 60,000 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,759 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bokf Na has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke Herbert Bancorp Communication owns 11,937 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.14 million shares. Scotia Inc invested in 586,359 shares or 1% of the stock. Howard Capital Management has 3.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 207,590 shares. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 0.25% or 4,772 shares. Stanley invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albion Financial Grp Ut reported 89,836 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 237 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 607,577 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $110.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).