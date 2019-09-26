D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Dexcom (DXCM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Holding by $702,386

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 12,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $150.44. About 231,650 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 140,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, down from 179,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 1.18M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 16,559 shares to 68,209 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 34,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 65,728 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 91,284 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,649 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 497,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 25,158 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 151,529 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Parametric Port holds 0.06% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Limited Co owns 8,062 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 570,182 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 30,079 shares. Federated Pa reported 401,349 shares. Moreover, Castleark Limited Company has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.33M for 197.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

