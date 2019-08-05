D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose While Account Management Trimmed Holding by $4.05 Million; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.29 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 713,823 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 2.74 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,393 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability owns 10,780 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 816,055 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.06% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.28% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 11,754 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 182,139 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0.06% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 118,469 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 67,657 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd accumulated 27,338 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,088 shares to 40,861 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 29,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,107 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 4,940 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 2.27 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 0.25% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,777 shares. Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 142,657 shares. Private Advisor Lc has 14,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,770 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Georgia-based Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 19,870 shares. New York-based Marketfield Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.37% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 60,764 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Natixis LP reported 0.01% stake. Advantage has 220 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv accumulated 1,374 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 61,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

