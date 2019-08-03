D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose While White Elm Capital Has Trimmed by $537,100 Its Holding; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Stake by $360,939; Stock Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.31 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

