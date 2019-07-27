D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose While Account Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.05 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake by $409,200

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,300 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,300 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And owns 14,906 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 11.22M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt holds 4,827 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Co accumulated 21,680 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 377 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust stated it has 15,496 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 195,961 are owned by Jones Fin Lllp. Thompson Mngmt holds 1.59% or 133,940 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,182 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc invested in 1.1% or 587,441 shares. L S Advsr holds 4,721 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Llc holds 0.07% or 5,900 shares. Twin Mgmt Inc holds 369,250 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $179,870 activity. 3,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.