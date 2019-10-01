D R Horton (DHI) Stake Held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc; Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Market Value Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 2.89 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.89. About 1.61 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

