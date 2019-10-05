D R Horton (DHI) Stake Has Boosted by Impala Asset Management Llc; Penn Davis Mcfarland Decreased Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $10.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s director election offers double rebuke; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 172.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 926,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.11 million, up from 537,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.26 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 230,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,460 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,438 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 32,107 are owned by Shaker Invs Llc Oh. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The owns 266,639 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 27,832 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 28,226 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.4% stake. First Hawaiian Bank reported 11,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 1,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 6,700 shares. Andra Ap owns 132,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 83,514 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

