D.R. Horton (DHI) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Upped Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Maintained by Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 24,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 220,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 106,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 194,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.95 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 7,500 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 49,608 shares. Quantum Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 409,986 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 5.88 million shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Asset Inc accumulated 24,136 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability reported 5,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12,857 shares. 35,700 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 9,941 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested in 0% or 816 shares. Wafra, New York-based fund reported 300,489 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 7,790 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares to 89,535 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,253 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “D.R. Horton +1.2% after bullish KBW note on homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage rates fall to lowest since 2016 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.07M shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $85.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 301,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,663 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 24,052 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Management holds 0.07% or 289,256 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Company reported 16,775 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 1.53% or 102,204 shares. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 0.25% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has 2,772 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 0.52% or 18,842 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 4,068 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs has 10,035 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 429,772 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Electron Cap Prtnrs Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Summit Asset Ltd Company reported 4,151 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 135,900 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Hot Newly IPO’d Stock to Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Growth Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.