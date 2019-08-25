D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Tcw Group Boosted Holding; Cortland Advisers Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stake by $22.51 Million as Stock Rose

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 100,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 326,744 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 226,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35 million shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Management Ltd Llc holds 16,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.05% or 283,434 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 1.30 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1,374 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr has 28,552 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Waterfront Prtn Limited Company has 2.86% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 11,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 34,957 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 22,485 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications stated it has 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,492 shares.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,683 shares to 16,416 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 64,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,030 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.