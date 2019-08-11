D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Position by $752,350 as Stock Rose; As Humana (Put) (HUM) Shares Rose, Shareholder West Family Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $25.25 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 750,662 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.07 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana To Provide Medicaid Managed Care for Residents in Louisiana – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

