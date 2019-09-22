D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Raised Position; Malaga Cove Capital Trimmed Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 199,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 609,867 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, up from 409,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 5.22 million shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Company Ltd Liability holds 40,920 shares. Rwc Asset Llp holds 1.69M shares. Hartford Investment Management Co stated it has 89,908 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 1.20M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 0.02% or 3,800 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Natl Savings Bank In invested in 6,600 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.06% or 14,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.15% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Garde holds 7,699 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 12,162 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1,251 shares. Whittier Co has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 102,412 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 12,139 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,940 shares. Northern stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Synovus Financial holds 288 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp owns 6,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,250 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 61,471 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Meeder Asset Management holds 1,821 shares. State Street reported 15.60 million shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 511,274 shares.

